Homebusiness

Predictive AI platform Intangles raises $30 million in Series B

The capital will accelerate global deployment of Intangles’ Predictive AI systems. Through the use of its proprietary datasets, Intangles has created an AI platform for vehicles called Inroute.
Published 07 October 2025, 14:41 IST
Business NewsArtificial Intelligence

