<p>Bengaluru: Physics-enabled Predictive AI startup Intangles has raised $30 million in a Series B round, led by Avataar Venture Partners, along with follow-on investments from Baring India Private Equity and Cactus Partners. </p><p>The capital will accelerate global deployment of Intangles' Predictive AI systems. Through the use of its proprietary datasets, Intangles has created an AI platform for vehicles called Inroute.</p><p>By shifting the industry from reactive monitoring to predictive maintenance, Intangles said it delivers significant cost savings for customers. </p><p>"This positions Intangles to tap into the $60 billion+ global fleet telematics and connected vehicle services market and expand into the $200 billion+ opportunity in predictive maintenance and digital twin-driven analytics across commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and off-highway sectors," the firm said.</p><p>Intangles has expanded its global footprint to North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company today manages over 400,000 vehicles across industries such as Long Haul, Transit and Construction & Mining segments, and plans for an IPO in the next few years.</p><p>"Our customers do not have the luxury of hindsight. Their operations demand clarity in the moment. We are building Physics-based Foundational AI architecture that interprets real-world physical systems, learns as conditions evolve, and delivers foresight where it has the greatest operational consequence at the edge," said Anup Patil, Co-founder and CEO of Intangles. </p><p>"This investment strengthens our ability to expand that architecture across geographies and industries that are grappling with increasing volatility and complexity," he added.</p><p>Another startup, Contrails AI, also announced on Tuesday that it raised $1 million in a pre-seed round, led by Huddle Ventures and IAN Group. Founded by Digvijay Singh (AI Researcher and Product Leader) and Amitabh Kumar (Global Trust & Safety Practitioner), Contrails AI is reimagining how platforms manage risk and govern GenAI content.</p><p>"AI-powered cyberattacks are surging in both volume and form factor. Easy access to GenAI and media manipulation tools has led to over half of organisations seeing weekly phishing attacks, resulting in losses of $17,700 every minute. </p><p>"Additionally, two out of three Fortune 500 company executives have encountered a deepfake or voice spoof attack. Existing solutions are often limited to a single modality or locally limited coverage. Contrails AI tackles this threat with a multimodal approach across video, image, audio, and text, merging fraud detection with forensic DNA analysis and global data expertise," the startup said.</p><p>Amitabh Kumar, co-founder, said, "Trust & Safety is no longer a back-office concern; it has become a boardroom priority. At Contrails AI, we translate complex safety challenges into strategic advantages, spanning across policy, content moderation, and AI guardrailing. This allows us to build moderation and governance frameworks powered by AI, helping digital platforms scale while balancing automation and human oversight."</p>