Qatar Airways grounds A350 jet in dispute with Airbus

Qatar Airways confirmed on Monday it had grounded another A350 jet in a dispute with Airbus over gradual degradation to the surface of the long-haul jets, bringing the total number of planes grounded by the carrier to 22.
Reuters reported the move on Friday as Qatar filed a document in a dispute which has spread to a contract between Airbus and the same carrier for the A321neo. Qatar Airways has sued the planemaker for over $600 million and Airbus is expected to hit back with a counter-claim.
