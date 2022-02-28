Qatar Airways grounds A350 jet in dispute with Airbus

Qatar Airways grounds A350 jet in dispute with Airbus

In a dispute with Airbus over gradual degradation to the surface of the long-haul jets, 22 planes have been grounded by the carrier

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Feb 28 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 16:13 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters Photo

Qatar Airways confirmed on Monday it had grounded another A350 jet in a dispute with Airbus over gradual degradation to the surface of the long-haul jets, bringing the total number of planes grounded by the carrier to 22.

Reuters reported the move on Friday as Qatar filed a document in a dispute which has spread to a contract between Airbus and the same carrier for the A321neo. Qatar Airways has sued the planemaker for over $600 million and Airbus is expected to hit back with a counter-claim. 

Qatar Airways
Qatar
Airbus
Airbus A320
Business News

