Ratan Tata inspired a generation to create with integrity: Mahindra Group MD Anish Shah

<p>New Delhi: Ratan Tata inspired a generation to create with purpose and integrity, Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah said on Thursday while paying homage to the veteran industrialist who passed away on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Tata, the former Tata Group chairman, breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday (October 9).</p>.<p>He was 86.</p><p>"Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata. His vision transcended business, inspiring a generation to create with purpose and integrity," Shah said in a post on X.</p><p>"As we move forward, we will honour his legacy by continuing to build not just enterprises but a better world... just as he did," he added.</p>.<p>Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said Tata inspired countless individuals.</p>.<p>"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together." - #RatanTata As the business visionary who transformed the salt-to-software @TataCompanies conglomerate into a global enterprise with over 6.6 million employees, @RNTata2000 remarkable journey & profound wisdom has inspired countless individuals," she wrote on X.</p>.<p>"It is with a deep sense of loss that I recall the few interactions I have had with him and every meeting left me deeply impressed by his wisdom and kindness," she stated.</p><p>Reddy further said: "Thank you, Mr. Tata, for being such an incredible role model. Your legacy will live on."</p>