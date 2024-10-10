Home
Ratan Tata inspired a generation to create with integrity: Mahindra Group MD Anish Shah

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata. His vision transcended business, inspiring a generation to create with purpose and integrity," said Anish Shah.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 06:16 IST

File Photo: Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd. MD and CEO Anish Shah addresses during the release of the company's Q1 FY2024 financial results, at Mahindra Towers in Mumbai.

File Photo: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. MD and CEO Anish Shah addresses during the release of the company's Q1 FY2024 financial results, at Mahindra Towers in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Published 10 October 2024, 06:16 IST
