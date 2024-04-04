RBI defers implementation of directions on currency derivatives to May 3

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday deferred implementation of its directions on exchange traded currency derivatives (ETCD) linked to rupee by a month to May 3 in view of feedbacks received from stakeholders.

A circular issued on January 5 on 'Risk Management and Inter-Bank Dealings -- Hedging of Foreign Exchange Risk' was earlier scheduled to come into effect from Friday (April 5, 2024).

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also said the regulatory framework for ETCDs has remained consistent over the years and that "there is no change in the RBI's policy approach".