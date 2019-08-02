RBI dispatches first batch of new Rs 20 notes

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has dispatched the new yellow coloured Rs 20 notes to the banks across all its 19 circles in India.

The new notes, however, have been supplied in the limited quantity, the sources in know told DH. The notes are signed by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. This new Rs 20 currency note will be completely different from the existing banknote as it is completely different in colour and size of the existing note rolling in the markets.

According to the RBI, the new Rs 20 currency note will be a combination of yellow and green in colour and has Ellora caves in its background showcasing the cultural heritage of India. However, the central bank of India also made sure that even after the introduction of the new Rs 20 banknote, existing notes of the same value will continue to remain legal tender.

Here is how the new notes look like: