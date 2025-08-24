<p>Bengaluru: A mother of two died in a tragic accident after falling off a flyover near the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) shortly after Saturday midnight, police said. </p><p>Nethravathi, 31, was riding pillion with her husband Shivu, 35, on a scooter when an unidentified car coming from the wrong side on the Bachahalli Gate flyover rammed into them and sped away around 12.30 am. </p><p>The crash threw the couple off the scooter. He landed on the right side with minor injuries, while she was hurled off the flyover, plunging 30 feet to her death. Their helmets were crushed, said a police officer investigating the case. </p>.Class 10 girl dies by suicide in Bengaluru.<p>The couple — residents of Banaswadi in eastern Bengaluru — was on their way to Chikkaballapur to visit Nethravathi’s mother, who had recently undergone an eye surgery at the district hospital, the officer added. </p><p>Shivu, who runs a tea shop, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Nethravathi was a receptionist at a hotel. The couple has two children. </p><p>The Devanahalli traffic police have registered a case against the car driver. They are reviewing CCTV footage of the area to track down the car driver.</p>