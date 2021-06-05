RBI issues norms on Certificate of Deposit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said Certificate of Deposit (CD) shall be issued in minimum denomination of Rs 5 lakh and in multiples of Rs 5 lakh thereafter.
CD is a negotiable, unsecured money market instrument issued by a bank as a usance promissory note against funds deposited with it for a maturity period up to one year.
The Master Direction on Reserve Bank of India (Certificate of Deposit) Directions, 2021 further said CDs shall be issued only in dematerialised form and held with a depository registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
"CDs may be issued to all persons resident in India," it said, and added the tenor of the instrument at issuance should not be less than seven days.
Further, banks are not allowed to grant loans against CDs, unless specifically permitted by the Reserve Bank.
As per the RBI, issuing banks are permitted to buy back CDs before maturity, subject to certain conditions.
The central bank had issued draft directions for public comments in December 2020.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Vaccinate, for the sake of our children
All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine
NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas
Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19
Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China
Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study
DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!
Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’