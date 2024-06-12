RBI resolves technical issue with reserve maintenance system for banks, traders say

The RBI has resolved the technical glitch in a system that enables lenders to manage their day-to-day liquidity needs, after the system failed to work on Tuesday, four treasury officials said on Wednesday.

"The issue has been resolved at the central bank's end and the transactions are going through," a senior trader with a state-run bank said.

An automated sweep-in and sweep-out system (ASISO), using which banks park funds at the central bank's Standing Deposit Facility and borrow at its Marginal Standing Facility, went down in its first such failure since it was set up nearly four years ago, with funds neither debited nor credited by the Reserve Bank of India, treasury officials had said earlier.