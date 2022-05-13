RIL is top Indian company in Forbes Global 2000 list

Reliance Industries is top Indian company in Forbes Global 2000 list

Earlier this year, Forbes estimated Mukesh Ambani's net worth to be $90.7 billion

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • May 13 2022, 16:32 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 16:32 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

On the Forbes Global 2000 list, Reliance climbed two spots to No. 53 among all public companies worldwide and ranked first among Indian companies.

Earlier this year, Forbes estimated Mukesh Ambani's net worth to be $90.7 billion, landing him at No.10 on this year's Billionaires list.

The State Bank of India (SBI) landed in the No. 2 spot on the list of India's largest companies.

Private sector banks ICICI and HDFC followed next on the Global 2000 list of Indian companies.

Some notable newcomers to the list include Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's companies: Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd.

Earlier this year, Gautam Adani passed Warren Buffett to become the fifth richest person in the world.

Further, oil and gas and metal conglomerate Vedanta Limited jumped 703 spots on the list, the highest leap among all Indian companies due to a rise in its profits.

 

