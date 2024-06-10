Reliance Power becomes debt free on standalone basis

New Delhi: Reliance Power has become a debt-free company on a standalone basis clearing all outstanding dues to lenders, sources said.

The company had a debt of around Rs 800 crore, which has been repaid to banks, they said.

Between December 2023 and March 2024, Reliance Power signed multiple debt settlement agreements with various banks, including IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and DBS. The company has now repaid the entire debt to these banks, sources said.