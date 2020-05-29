Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide: Sources

Renault to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide, including 4,600 in France: Sources

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 29 2020, 07:44 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 07:44 ist

French auto giant Renault plans to cut around 15,000 jobs worldwide, including 4,600 in France, as part of a two billion euro cost-cutting plan over three years, sources said Thursday.

The plan, which is set to be announced publicly on Friday, was explained to unions by the company on Thursday evening, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told AFP.

The company hopes to bring about the job cuts without redundancies through voluntary departures, internal mobility measures and retraining, the sources added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
France
Renault
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Let’s act to regain their trust

Let’s act to regain their trust

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

 