<p>Peshawar: A man opened fire inside his home, killing seven persons, including his wife and two-month-old daughter, over domestic dispute in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The suspect has been arrested by police after the shooting.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Farooq alias Faroqay, allegedly carried out the shooting following a domestic dispute, targeting relatives who were present in the house at the time. As a result of the firing, seven people lost their lives on the spot.</p>.<p>The deceased included the suspect's two brothers along with their wives, as well as the suspect's own wife and his two-month-old daughter.</p>.<p>The motive behind the incident is being described as domestic discord and long-standing family enmity.</p>.<p>Police have collected evidences from the site and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. </p>