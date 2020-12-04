Repo rate unchanged; real GDP growth projected at -7.5% for 2021

RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 4%. Signs of economic recovery far from broad-based, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. This is the third time that the RBI has maintained status quo.
Das also said that the central bank will continue the accomodative stance as long as needed.
The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%. The reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35%.
Inflation spiral being fuelled by supply chain disruptions, excessive margins and indirect taxes, the RBI governor said
"Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was of the view that inflation is likely to remain elevated with some relief in the winter months from prices of perishables and bumper Kharif arrivals," Das said.
Real GDP growth projected at -7.5%, the RBI projected inflation at 6.8% for Q3 of this fiscal.
More to follow...
