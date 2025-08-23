Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Suspicious looking' man, who travelled to Delhi from Bengaluru, apprehended by CISF from outside Parliament House

A copy of his Aadhaar and passport was found in his phone. After preliminary questioning, he was handed over to the Kartavya Path Police Station for further investigation, he said.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 10:21 IST
India NewsKartavya PathParliamentCISF

Follow us on :

Follow Us