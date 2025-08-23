'Suspicious looking' man, who travelled to Delhi from Bengaluru, apprehended by CISF from outside Parliament House

<p>New Delhi: A 20-year-old "suspicious" man was apprehended by the CISF on Saturday from near Parliament House Complex, an officer said. </p><p>The person has been handed over to the police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for further investigation, the official said, adding, nothing "incriminating" was recovered from him. </p><p>The incident comes a day after a man was nabbed trying scaling the wall of the high-security building. </p><p>"The 20-year-old man was intercepted and apprehended by CISF personnel around 9:30 am on Saturday from the Raisina Road between the Rail Bhawan and the Parliament House. </p><p>"Initial probe found the man came to Delhi from Bengaluru and was supposed to travel to Dubai. Nothing incriminating has been recovered from him and he has been questioned," a senior security officer said. </p>.Man accused of attacking Delhi CM Rekha Gupta sent to 5 days' police custody.<p>A copy of his Aadhaar and passport was found in his phone. After preliminary questioning, he was handed over to the Kartavya Path Police Station for further investigation, he said. </p><p>The CISF and other security agencies have put in place a "proactive" standard operating procedure (SOP) for security around the Parliament complex following the August 22 incident. </p><p>As part of this procedure, a suspicious or doubtful-looking person will be proactively checked based on "profiling," and the person will be handed over to the local police, another security officer said. </p><p>There are numerous people who come to the Parliament House Complex, just the outside, to take pictures or merely to look at the elegant building every day. </p><p>Only those whose activities look suspicious or threatening are being intercepted to keep the complex safe from any untoward incident, the officer said. </p><p>The CISF was inducted to guard the complex last year, replacing the CRPF and other agencies, following the December 2023 security breach.</p>.<p>In 2023, two people released yellow smoke canisters inside the House while the session was on and MPs were present. Two others demonstrated outside. </p><p>In 2001, terrorists attacked the Parliament House but were neutralised by security forces. </p>