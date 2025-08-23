Menu
Dharmasthala case: Police summon YouTuber MD Sameer after Mangaluru court grants anticipatory bail

According to police, the charges stem from a video uploaded by Sameer in which he made allegations linked to the case. The SIT is also examining his role as part of its ongoing probe.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 10:38 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 10:38 IST
Crimeanticipatory bailyoutuberDharmasthalasummons

