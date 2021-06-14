Report on freeze on foreign funds wrong: Adani Group

Report on freeze on foreign funds wrong: Adani Group

The company said it had an e-mail from the "Registrar and Transfer Agent" dated 14th June

Reuters
Reuters, Chennai,
  • Jun 14 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 16:35 ist
Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Adani Enterprises Ltd said on Monday that media reports about the freezing of accounts of three foreign funds which had invested in the group companies were "blatantly erroneous."

The company said it had an e-mail from the "Registrar and Transfer Agent" dated 14th June saying "that the Demat Account in which the aforesaid funds hold the shares of the company were not frozen."

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gautam Adani
Adani Enterprises
FPI

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 