Reserve Bank of India likely to take delivery of maturing $5 billion forex swap next week, bankers say

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India is likely to take delivery of a $5 billion forex swap maturing next week in the wake of adequate dollar inflows and rupee liquidity staying on the tighter side, a source and four bankers said on Monday.

The RBI undertook a dollar/rupee sell-buy swap in March 2022 that matures next Monday. Taking delivery would pull out $5 billion and inject proportionate rupee liquidity.

"There have been quite a lot of (dollar) inflows, dollar liquidity is not the issue," a person familiar with the RBI's thinking said.

"The exchange rate and forward premiums are not a concern either. I don't see why the RBI shouldn't go ahead and take the delivery."

Inflows into the debt market have aided dollar liquidity, with foreigners pouring in $3.8 billion into bonds in February.

The final few weeks of India's fiscal year ending March 31 typically see higher capital inflows and should further help keep dollar liquidity aflush.

Dollar liquidity was an issue when a similar swap matured in October last year, reflected in the drop in the dollar/rupee forward premiums.