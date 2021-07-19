Robinhood aims for up to $35 bn valuation in US IPO

Robinhood aims for up to $35 billion valuation in US IPO

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 19 2021, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 17:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Robinhood Markets Inc is targeting a valuation of up to $35 billion in its US stock market listing, the online brokerage, which was at the center of a retail-trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year, revealed in a filing on Monday.

