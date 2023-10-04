Robust governance a source of strategic advantage for startups: Nandan Nilekani

India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, which consists of over 1,00,000 companies currently, has a constant need for private capital investments. To gain investors' trust and ensuring long term sustainability and growth, focusing on building robust corporate governance policies is of utmost importance, as per Infosys co-founder and non-executive chairperson Nandan Nilekani.

Addressing a startup networking dinner hosted by SaaS platform Qapita in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Nilekani noted that over the last decade, there has been a 5,000 per cent increase in demands by public-market investors pertaining to having strong governance framework, and this trend is expected to flow into private markets as well, especially due to the slew of investor losses that have emerged in recent years due to a lack of governance in top startups.