Robust growth in personal income tax boosts direct tax mop-up by 20%

There has been a consistent surge in mop-up from direct taxes in recent years. “Over the last ten years, the direct tax collections have more than trebled and the return filers swelled to 2.4 times,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech earlier this month. In the first nine months of the current financial year 8.18 crore income tax returns (ITRs) were filed, which is 9% more than a total of 7.51 crore ITRs filed during the full year 2022-23.