Rolls-Royce to deliver 29 MW gas power plant to Dhamra LNG Terminal

Engineering firm Rolls-Royce on Tuesday said it has received an order from Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt Ltd to deliver a 29 MW gas power plant for its LNG regasification terminal in India.

Dhamra LNG Terminal is a joint venture between Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group and French energy major Total S A, located in Odisha.

The terminal will function as a reception facility for import of LNG, where LNG tankers can directly unload cargo and convert the liquefied natural gas to gaseous state.

"Rolls-Royce has signed a contract with Dhamra LNG Terminal Pvt Ltd (DLTPL) for the complete Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) delivery of a 29 MW gas-based power plant for an Indian LNG terminal," the engineering firm said in a statement.

The core equipment for the new gas-based power plant will include three 9.6 MW gensets, based on the 20-cylinder Rolls-Royce Bergen B35:40 gas engines, it added.

These medium-speed gas engines are characterised by high availability and low operating costs. The engine's efficient combustion technology, in addition to being fuelled by a clean LNG fuel, also ensures low environmental impact coupled with improved performance, the statement said.

"We are delighted to have a Rolls-Royce company supplying us with the critical power system for our upcoming terminal in Odisha. Rolls-Royce’s selection followed a thoroughly competitive tendering process and we are reassured by their extensive experience in the area of power systems, both globally and for Indian LNG terminals," Dhamra LNG CEO SP Singh said.

When commissioned at the end of 2021, Dhamra LNG Terminal will be the second LNG plant in India powered by Rolls-Royce Bergen medium-speed engines.

Rolls-Royce has earlier supplied and commissioned a 28 MW power plant, running on LNG fuel, in 2018 to Indian Oil Corporation LNG Terminal at Ennore, Tamil Nadu.

Designed for an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), expandable up to 10 MTPA, the proposed Dhamra LNG import and regasification terminal will initially have two full containment type tanks of 180,000 m3 capacity each.

Rolls-Royce will be managing the engineering, procurement and construction of the new gas power plant for the LNG terminal.

It has been a pioneer in the development of the modern lean-burn gas engine concept. With a robust design and proven reliability record, these gas engines have been successfully installed globally across industries, the statement said.

Rolls-Royce medium-speed generating sets are manufactured by the subsidiary Bergen Engines in Norway.