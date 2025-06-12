Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Rupee falls 7 paise to settle at Rs 85.60 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.43 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.43-85.65 before closing at 85.60 (provisional), down 7 paise from its previous close.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 11:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 11:03 IST
RupeeUS dollarOil pricesStock marketOil pricerupee depreciationRupee fallmarket crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us