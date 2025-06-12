<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-rises-9-paise-to-8548-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade-3580523">rupee declined</a> 7 paise to close to 85.60 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid a steep fall in the domestic equity markets and a rise in global crude oil prices.</p>.<p>However, a weaker dollar against major currencies capped the losses, forex traders said.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.43 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.43-85.65 before closing at 85.60 (provisional), down 7 paise from its previous close.</p>.RBI to tighten remittance rules, bar offshore time deposits, sources say.<p>The local unit had settled at 85.53 on Wednesday.</p>.<p>"The Indian rupee fell today (Thursday) after rising to Rs 85.43 as oil companies bought the dollar after the oil prices touched USD $70 per barrel," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.</p>.<p>"The rupee is expected to be in the range of 85.35-95.95 on Friday as we get the US PPI number and our CPI number." Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.43 per cent at 99.20.</p>.<p>"The dollar fell on Thursday on further signs that the US president may adopt a softer stance in tariff negotiations and heightened expectations of FED Reserve rate cuts after a softer CPI inflation data yesterday (Wednesday). Trump also said he is willing to extend the July 9 deadline for completing trade talks with countries before higher US tariffs are imposed," Bhansali said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Many people were feared killed.</p>.<p>In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 823.16 points to settle at 81,691.98, while Nifty fell 253.20 points to 24,888.20.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 0.09 per cent to USD 66.81 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 446.31 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data. </p>