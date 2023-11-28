'Rural demand still subdued in festive season'

Consumption demand in rural India has failed to match pre-Covid levels so far, even in the ongoing festive season, Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.



In an exclusive interaction with DH’s Shakshi Jain, Malhotra said he anticipates a notable improvement in consumption in the January–March quarter. The fast-moving consumer goods major is fairly confident about closing FY24 with high single-digit year-on-year growth, he said. Malhotra spoke on expansion plans in South India and added that the company aims to boost premiumization by introducing products only available on e-commerce platforms. Edited excerpts: