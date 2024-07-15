Home
Russia may reinstall gasoline exports ban from August if situation worsens, deputy PM says

He said the domestic fuel market has been stable so far, but there have some difficulties with a popular gasoline, Ai-95 grade, which are being dealt with.
15 July 2024

Grozny, Russia: By the end of July, Russia will decide whether to reinstate a gasoline exports ban from August if the situation on the domestic fuel market "gets tense," such as in the case of shortages, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Monday.

"If the situation gets tense, we will not extend the waiver for gasoline exports," Novak said.

