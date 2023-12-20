Russia’s war in Ukraine revives the Red Sea as a vital oil route

During the same period in early 2022, shipments that eventually passed through the Suez Canal totaled 1.7 million barrels a day. From June 1 to the end of November this year, that figure had jumped to 3.5 million.

The jump was largest in cargoes of so-called clean petroleum products — such as gasoline, diesel and blending components — which went from 1.2 million to 2.3 million. Still, shipments of dirty products, including fuel oil, rose by more than half a million.

Longer Journeys

Companies in the European Union stepped back from Russian crude oil purchases shortly after the war began. The bloc imposed a crude embargo in December 2022 and followed it up with a prohibition on fuel imports two months later.

That’s forced Russia to send its oil on much longer journeys to buyers in China and India, making tanker safety in the Red Sea their problem too, in a way that it never has been before. Almost all of the crude shipped from Russia’s western ports needs to pass by the Red Sea coast of Yemen.

Russian vessels may not be directly at risk of attack from Houthi militants — after all, Russia and the Houthis are both being supported in their wars by Tehran. But that doesn’t rule out the risk of a ship carrying Russian oil being hit by mistake.

Most of the tankers carrying Russian crude are part of the huge shadow fleet of vessels that have been amassed to get around Western sanctions. The owners and insurers of those ships are often opaque, raising concerns about whether the tankers and their cargoes — including liabilities relating to any oil spills — are effectively uninsured.