Sandeep Mahajan appointed managing director of Goodyear India

Sandeep Mahajan appointed MD of Goodyear India

PTI
PTI,
  Jun 09 2020
Tyre maker Goodyear on Tuesday said it has appointed Sandeep Mahajan as the managing director of India operations with effect from June 1.

He has been appointed for a period of five years or up to the date of superannuation or retirement, the company said.

Mahajan succeeds Rajeev Anand, who is superannuating from the company after completing more than 38 years of service.

Anand will continue as the chairman of the board for India operations from June 1 till December 31, 2020, Goodyear India said in a statement. He served as the chairman and managing director of Goodyear India for over 11 years. 

Mahajan on the other hand has successfully led farm, commercial, OTR (Off the road) and consumer businesses within Goodyear India over the last eight years. He has been instrumental in consolidating the company's market leadership of the farm business in the country, the tyre maker said.

"He (Mahajan) has made significant contribution to the company in the past eight years and I am confident that under his leadership Goodyear will further strengthen its position in the India market," Anand said.

 

