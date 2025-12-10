<p>Bengaluru: Officials responsible for enforcing fire safety mechanisms in pubs across the city are calling for stronger enforcement and regular inspections.</p>.<p>A senior official, who did not wish to be named, told DH that several establishments continue to ignore basic fire-safety norms despite repeated notices from the department.</p>.<p>He said multiple recommendations were made to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and health department to cancel the licences of pubs that failed to comply with safety standards.</p>.<p>“Many pubs do not bother to follow fire safety rules or maintain safe access routes. Violations were common back then, and continue even now,” he said.</p>.Good news for Bengaluru! Feni is now in our city, Urraca getting bottled.<p>He stressed the need for the fire department to conduct regular special drives, especially targeting high-rise buildings where rooftop pubs operate. These inspections, he said, must verify whether establishments have fire extinguishers, functioning firefighting systems and unobstructed emergency exits.</p>.<p>Some pubs, he added, even convert parking areas into storage spaces for safety gear, creating additional hazards.</p>.<p>“Customer safety inside pubs is extremely important. Fire safety compliance should never be compromised,” said the official.</p>.<p><span class="bold">RTI activist: Officials shielding illegal rooftop pubs</span></p>.<p>Speaking to <span class="italic">DH</span>, RTI activist HM Venkatesh alleged that officials from certain government departments are indirectly supporting rooftop and enclosed “roofed-off” paths in pubs without verifying whether they comply with safety norms.</p>.<p>Venkatesh said that when he filed an RTI seeking details on action taken against a pub in the CBD area, GBA officials responded stating that a letter had been sent to the health department requesting action.</p>.<p>“But when I approached the health department officials, they said they had not received any such letter or document from the GBA,” he claimed.</p>.<p><span class="bold">B'luru police target unlicensed, overcrowded pubs </span> </p>.<p>In preparation for New Year’s Eve, Bengaluru city police has intensified its crackdown, in coordination with the Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services, on unauthorised pubs and fire safety violations across Bengaluru.</p>.<p>City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told DH a high-level meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday with all departments to review safety concerns at pubs across the city following the Goa pub tragedy.</p>.<p>“We will be highlighting the issues with officials of GBA, Bescom and other departments concerned to conduct a thorough cross-check of everything and to avoid any untoward incidents,” Singh said.</p>.<p>Police officials said the enforcement will especially target unlicensed pubs, overcrowded venues and rooftop establishments operating in violation of norms.</p>.<p>Areas such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Indiranagar, Koramangala, HSR Layout and parts of North Bengaluru will be covered under the inspection drive.</p>.<p>“We will not allow any establishment to compromise public safety during New Year celebrations. Action will be taken against pubs operating without the required permissions or ignoring fire safety norms,” added Seemant.</p>