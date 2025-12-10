Goa fire tragedy spurs Bengaluru pub safety drive

<p>Bengaluru: Following the recent Goa pub tragedy that claimed 25 lives, Bengaluru pub owners are tightening fire safety and security measures ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.</p>.<p>Pubs in Indiranagar, Koramangala and Central Business District are taking no chances, reinforcing safety measures as enforcement agencies step up inspections.</p>.<p>Management staff at several pubs said they have upgraded fire safety equipment, strengthened crowd control, and increased staff training for emergencies. Enhanced CCTV coverage, extra lighting and electrical checks are among the stricter compliance measures adopted to avoid lapses.</p>.<p>Pub owners say heightened scrutiny has prompted internal audits and stricter adherence to safety norms.</p>.<p>"Customer safety is our top priority," one manager said, adding that establishments are prepared for surprise checks throughout December.</p>.Goa nightclub fire: ‘Romeo Lane’ razed, Interpol issues notice; police learns Kazakh dancer performed without business visa.<p>A senior manager at a pub in Indiranagar said the pub has added safety systems following advisories from the police and Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services. "We have ensured extra lighting in critical zones, enhanced CCTV coverage across all floors, and upgraded our fire-safety equipment," the manager said.</p>.<p>Sandeep TS, head of operations at an prominent bar & kitchen, said his establishment has implemented all mandatory fire-safety protocols. The premises are equipped with working fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and emergency exit signage, all of which undergo regular checks.</p>.<p>He added that staff have received basic fire response training, and the pub maintains annual service records as required. Extra trained bouncers are deployed to prevent overcrowding during peak hours.</p>.<p>Wiring and electrical systems have been inspected and certified by authorised professionals ahead of the festive season. Designated parking and access points are kept clear for emergency vehicles.</p>.<p>No room for lapses</p>.<p>Management staff at several pubs have taken the following measures: </p>.<ul><li><p>Upgraded fire safety equipment</p></li><li><p>Strengthened crowd control </p></li><li><p>Increased staff training for emergencies</p></li><li><p>Enhanced CCTV coverage</p></li><li><p>Extra lighting and electrical checks </p></li></ul>