Sanjiv Kapoor appointed CEO of Jet Airways

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 04 2022, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 12:06 ist
Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019 after it went bankrupt. Credit: Reuters Photo

Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the new promoters of beleaguered carrier Jet Airways, appointed aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)  of the airline, a statement said. Kapoor has previously worked with carriers Vistara and SpiceJet.

More to follow...

Jet Airways
Business News
India News

