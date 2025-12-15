<p>New Delhi: The government on Monday appointed Ravi Ranjan as the new Managing Director of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sbi">State Bank of India</a> (SBI).</p>.<p>Prior to this, Ranjan was the Deputy Managing Director at the bank and succeeded Vinay M Tonse, who completed his term on November 30, 2025.</p>.<p>Following the government's notification, Ranjan assumed the charge on Monday, SBI said in a regulatory filing.</p>.Anil Ambani moves SC against SBI classification of his account as fraud.<p>The government has cleared his appointment up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation, September 30, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said.</p>.<p>The SBI board is headed by the Chairman, assisted by four managing directors.</p>