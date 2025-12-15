Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Govt appoints Ravi Ranjan as SBI Managing Director

The government has cleared his appointment up to the date of his attaining the age of superannuation, September 30, 2028, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, it said.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 17:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 17:07 IST
Business NewsState Bank of India

Follow us on :

Follow Us