SC verdict on mining royalty case to have large financial impact; arrears may hit up to Rs 2 lakh crore

New Delhi: The Supreme Court verdict on mining royalty case will give a further jolt to the Indian mining industry and will have very large financial implications, as arrears may work out to the tune of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, industry players said on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the power of states to levy tax on mineral rights and mineral-bearing land, and allowed them to seek refund of royalty from April 1, 2005 onwards.

According to a senior mines ministry official, the verdict will have a very large financial impact on mining, steel, power and coal companies. "The investment of the companies operating in mining, power and steel sectors will also be hit," the official said.