Sebi looking to boost participation of NRI, OCI investments in Indian securities mkt through FPI route

Also, it has been proposed that the criteria that make an FPI liable for granular level disclosures of persons having ownership, economic interest or control in the FPI, should be made relatively stricter for such FPIs. To ensure proper identification and verification of beneficial owners (BOs) in such NRI-owned and controlled entities, Sebi has proposed that an identifier issued by the Government of India may be obtained from the BOs, in case the BO is an NRI or OCI.