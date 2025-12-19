Menu
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | G RAM G isn’t revamp, demolished 20 years of MGNREGA in one day: Rahul Gandhi

Parliament Winter Session Day 15 LIVE Updates: Hello Readers. Amid strong protest and immense ruckus, the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote, hours after the Lok Sabha cleared it on Thursday. This led to the Opposition staging a 12-hour overnight dharna in Parliament complex with Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose accusing the Union government of bulldozing the VB-G RAM G Bill. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 05:32 IST
11:0019 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | G RAM G isn't revamp, demolished 20 years of MGNREGA in one day: Rahul Gandhi

11:0019 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | Opposition MPs protest against VB-G RAM G Bill 2025 that has been passed by Parliament

10:2719 Dec 2025

Parliament's relevance is decreasing due to fewer sittings and irrelevant discussions: Kapil Sibal

09:5219 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | 'Anti-poor, anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-rural poor' bill: Sagarika Ghose

09:5219 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | 'Goondaraj': Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Opposition behaviour during passage of VB-G RAM G Bill

Published 19 December 2025, 04:24 IST
