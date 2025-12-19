LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE Updates | G RAM G isn’t revamp, demolished 20 years of MGNREGA in one day: Rahul Gandhi

Parliament Winter Session Day 15 LIVE Updates: Hello Readers. Amid strong protest and immense ruckus, the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote, hours after the Lok Sabha cleared it on Thursday. This led to the Opposition staging a 12-hour overnight dharna in Parliament complex with Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose accusing the Union government of bulldozing the VB-G RAM G Bill. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.