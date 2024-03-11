Sebi may review rule for funds targeting overheated small caps

India’s markets regulator Monday said it is open to revising rules for mutual funds investing in small-cap stocks amid rising concerns about stretched valuations for this segment.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India will review its rule that mandates small- and mid-cap funds to invest at least 65 per cent of their assets in such stocks if fund managers find it is “restraining risk management,” Chairwoman Madhabi Puri Buch told reporters in Mumbai.

Her comments come amid Indian regulators’ growing concerns over some parts of the economy and markets showing signs overheating due to a boom in the nation’s equities. Last month, Sebi asked money managers to take steps to protect investors from the froth building up in small- and mid-cap stocks following large inflows into funds investing in these segments.