Sensex down by over 1,600 as Russia 'invades' Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 24 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 10:18 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Markets plunged more than 3 per cent on Thursday, as investors fled risk assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.45 per cent at 16,644.40 by 0346 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was 2.55 per cent lower at 55,773.81. Both indexes opened more than 3 per cent lower and were headed for their longest losing run since March 2020, down for a seventh straight session.

Explosions rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation on Thursday in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

The Nifty Realty index and the Nifty public sector bank index were the top losers, shedding more than 3 per cent each. 

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims

Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac

'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai

