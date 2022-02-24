Sensex down by over 1,600 as Russia 'invades' Ukraine

Markets plunged more than 3 per cent on Thursday, as investors fled risk assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.45 per cent at 16,644.40 by 0346 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex was 2.55 per cent lower at 55,773.81. Both indexes opened more than 3 per cent lower and were headed for their longest losing run since March 2020, down for a seventh straight session.

Explosions rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation on Thursday in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion.

The Nifty Realty index and the Nifty public sector bank index were the top losers, shedding more than 3 per cent each.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: