Sensex gains over 100 points in early trade, Nifty above 18, 300

Sensex up over 100 pts in early trade, Nifty tops 18,30

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 18 2022, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 09:39 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sensex on Tuesday gained 138.57 points to 61,447.48 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 35.50 points to 18,343.60. 

More to follow...

