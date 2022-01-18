Sensex gains over 100 points in early trade, Nifty above 18, 300

Sensex on Tuesday gained 138.57 points to 61,447.48 in the opening session, while Nifty rose 35.50 points to 18,343.60.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
An agonizing wait for news from Tonga
DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health
How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla
'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'
Birju Maharaj democratised Kathak
Black diamond 'from outer space' lands in Dubai
Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?