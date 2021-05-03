Sensex tumbles over 600 points in opening session

Sensex tumbles over 600 points in opening session

Indices started May on a weak footing amid growing calls to impose curbs at the national level to rein in the Covid-19 spread

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 03 2021, 09:46 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 09:46 ist
Benchmark Nifty 50 components Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Life Insurance are due to report results on Monday. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex tumbled 607.32 points to 48,175.04 in the opening session on Monday; Nifty fell 152.45 points to 14,478.65.

Indices started May on a weak footing amid growing calls to impose curbs at the national level to rein in the Covid-19 spread, with conglomerate Reliance Industries leading losses after missing profit estimates.

A leading industry body on Sunday urged authorities to take the "strongest national steps" and to curtail economic activity to save lives, as the coronavirus continued to sweep the nation and overwhelm its healthcare systems.

Reliance, the country's largest company by market value, fell as much as 2.6% after reporting profit that missed expectations as costs climbed.

Yes Bank slumped 11.7% after losses widened due to higher provisions.

Benchmark Nifty 50 components Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Life Insurance are due to report results on Monday.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

Watch: Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath in a Boy Band

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

India’s Covid-19 crisis shakes Modi’s image of strength

DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'

DH Toon | 'Sorry, EC can't talk for obvious reasons'

Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB

Historic 2nd term for Left in Kerala; draws blank in WB

The genesis of poking political nose into police force

The genesis of poking political nose into police force

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Assembly poll results will impact national politics

Reality of forest fires

Reality of forest fires

 