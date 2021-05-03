Sensex tumbles over 600 points in opening session

Sensex tumbled 607.32 points to 48,175.04 in the opening session on Monday; Nifty fell 152.45 points to 14,478.65.

Indices started May on a weak footing amid growing calls to impose curbs at the national level to rein in the Covid-19 spread, with conglomerate Reliance Industries leading losses after missing profit estimates.

A leading industry body on Sunday urged authorities to take the "strongest national steps" and to curtail economic activity to save lives, as the coronavirus continued to sweep the nation and overwhelm its healthcare systems.

Reliance, the country's largest company by market value, fell as much as 2.6% after reporting profit that missed expectations as costs climbed.

Yes Bank slumped 11.7% after losses widened due to higher provisions.

Benchmark Nifty 50 components Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Life Insurance are due to report results on Monday.