Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting Updates | 13.13% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

The high-stake Bihar battle is all set as voting for the first phase began across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. Several rallies are also scheduled during the day, including those by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be addressing election meetings in Araria and Bhagalpur. Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a couple of rallies while three election meetings each will be held by Vadra and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Track this space for more updates
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 04:10 IST
Highlights
08:5206 Nov 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting Updates | Vote in record numbers to prevent return of 'jungle raj': Amit Shah

08:3406 Nov 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting Updates | Lalu family casts vote in Patna, Tejashwi confident of I.N.D.I.A. bloc's win

22:4605 Nov 2025

How to know your polling station quickly with serial Number and part Number

09:4006 Nov 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting Updates | 13.13% approx voter turnout recorded till 9 am

09:3306 Nov 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting Updates | Vote for bright future of Bihar, to protect your right to vote: Priyanka

09:2206 Nov 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting Updates | Polling delayed in Saharsa due to EVM-VVPAT malfunction

09:1106 Nov 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 Voting Updates | Chirag Paswan urges people to cast their vote

Published 05 November 2025, 23:25 IST
