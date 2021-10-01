SII to boost Covid vaccine exports gradually: Report

Serum Institute to boost Covid vaccine exports gradually: Report

"Our exports to COVAX will recommence again in October" Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 01 2021, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 15:50 ist
Serum Institute of India's facility in Pune. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Serum Institute of India, which produces the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, will resume small exports via the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX this month and raise it substantially by January, its head told The Telegraph.

Also read: DCGI allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11-year-olds in Covid-19 vaccine trial

"Our exports to COVAX will recommence again in October, initially these supplies will be small but by January 2022, once we have satisfied domestic demands – people forget that India is still a lower-middle income country – we will see large volumes go to COVAX," Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said 

