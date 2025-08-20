<p>In just two years, Karnataka has seen a disturbing rise of nearly 26 per cent cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, highlighting a growing threat to child safety. Data presented in the legislative council reveals that the state recorded 3,209 cases in 2022, which increased to 4,064 in 2024, and 2,544 in just the first half of 2025. </p>.<p>While the increasing numbers point to a worrying prevalence of abuse, experts rightly note that greater awareness among parents, teachers, and children may also have led to more reporting – a positive sign. However, the conviction rate presents a grim picture. </p>.<p>Of the 3,209 cases in 2022, as many as 1,562 ended in acquittal, with only 186 resulting in convictions. The primary reason cited is parental reluctance to pursue cases, often due to stigma, fear of identity exposure, or family pressure, especially when the perpetrator is a relative. Many parents prefer a compromise or private settlement over a legal battle, which undermines the spirit of POCSO, designed to ensure justice without societal or familial interference.</p>.<p>The judiciary has time and again held that compromise cannot override justice in cases of sexual assault. In State of Madhya Pradesh vs Madanlal (2015), the Supreme Court categorically ruled that sexual offences are crimes against society and not merely individual disputes that can be resolved by settlement. </p>.<p>This principle should guide both trial courts and investigators when families withdraw complaints under duress. While the government has established district-level support systems, their effectiveness hinges on adequate funding, wider reach, and active involvement from child rights bodies.</p>.<p>Beyond legal measures, the government must study the socio-economic backgrounds of the affected families. Do the most affected families come from economically weaker sections, where dependence on the accused or fear of social ostracism silences them? </p>.<p>Understanding these patterns is crucial for targeted interventions, whether through financial assistance, long-term counselling, or community sensitisation programmes. Current initiatives, such as teaching children about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’, are necessary, but awareness alone cannot be a substitute for accountability. </p>.<p>The POCSO Act was meant to shield children and ensure swift justice. Yet, if acquittals continue to overshadow convictions, the law risks losing credibility. Karnataka must now commit itself not only to registering more cases but to ensuring that every child who dares to speak out is protected, every parent is supported, and every offender is held accountable. Justice for children, the most vulnerable group, cannot be optional; it must be inevitable.</p>