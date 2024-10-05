Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Services sector growth slumps to 10-month low on weak demand

India’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services fell to 57.7 in September from 60.9 recorded in the previous month.
Gyanendra Keshri
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 02:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 02:59 IST
Business NewsServices SectorPurchasing Managers' Index

Follow us on :

Follow Us