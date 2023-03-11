Silicon Valley Bank CEO sends message to employees with 'heavy heart'

Greg Becker, the chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank, sent a video message to employees acknowledging the "incredibly difficult" 48 hours leading up to its collapse on Friday.
"It's with an incredibly heavy heart that I'm here to deliver this message," he said in the video seen by Reuters.
Also read | US closes Silicon Valley Bank in biggest collapse since 2008
While the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has taken control of the lender, Becker said he is working with banking regulators to find a partner for the bank.
There is "no guarantee" that a deal will be struck, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whackyverse | Plane truth
Black is back, now as a summer shade
Kerala village sets model to beat ground water scarcity
In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet won't be red
'Kim Kardashian of cats': Gacek draws people to Poland
Man lynched on suspicion of carrying beef in Bihar
SRK's action scene from 'Jawan' leaked, fans go berserk