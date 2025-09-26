Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Silver jumps Rs 1,900 to record Rs 1.41 lakh/kg; gold up Rs 330

Robust festival demand pushes silver and gold to fresh highs in Delhi.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 12:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 12:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGoldsilver

Follow us on :

Follow Us