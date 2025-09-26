Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India to gross borrow 6.77 trillion rupees in October-March

India had planned to raise 14.82 trillion rupees in the current financial year through March, and sold bonds worth 7.95 trillion rupees in April-September.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 14:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 14:21 IST
India NewsBusiness News

Follow us on :

Follow Us