India to gross borrow 6.77 trillion rupees in October-March

<p>New Delhi: The Indian government will raise 6.77 trillion rupees ($76.32 billion) through market borrowings during the October to March period, marginally lower than its previously announced schedule in its effort to tame rising bond yields and ensure market stability.</p><p>India had planned to raise 14.82 trillion rupees in the current financial year through March, and sold bonds worth 7.95 trillion rupees in April-September.</p><p>The government has reduce the share of ultra-long bonds to 29.5% in second half, down from 35% in first half, while it has also included 100 billion rupees of green bond sales.</p>