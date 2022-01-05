Sony to establish new electric vehicle company

Sony to establish new electric vehicle company

Sony Mobility Inc is set for a spring launch, through which the company intends to explore entry into the electric vehicle market

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 05 2022, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 09:13 ist
Sony's chairman and president Kenichiro Yoshida unveils the Vision-S SUV prototype electric vehicle during a press conference ahead of the CES. Credit: AFP Photo

Japan's Sony Group will establish a new company for electric vehicles this spring, its chairman said, becoming the latest tech company to beef up its ambitions in the fast-growing market.

Sony's chairman and president, Kenichiro Yoshida, made the comment at the CES technology conference in the United States that was streamed online. He said that it would launch the new company, Sony Mobility Inc., in the spring of 2022, through which it intends to explore entry into the electric vehicle market.

Sony has already announced a prototype vehicle that is being tested on public roads.

Sony
Electric Vehicles
Business News

