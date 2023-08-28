Stake sale, IPO plans in focus for Ambani’s annual speech

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. IPO: Ambani said back in 2019 that the retail arm of his business empire will seek an IPO in five years. Last week, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund invested $1 billion into India’s biggest brick-and-mortar retailer. Investors will be waiting for the updates for potential listing. BoFA Securities hopes that announcements may focus on partnerships with global players such as the one with fast fashion giant Shein.