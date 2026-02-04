Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Stock market advances in early deals on fresh foreign fund inflows, India-US trade pact

India and the US have agreed on a framework for a trade deal under which Washington will bring down tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 50 per cent.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 06:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 06:05 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us