Suzlon bags 225 MW wind energy project from Everrenew Energy

New Delhi: Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has secured a new 225 MW wind energy order from Everrenew Energy.

Suzlon will install 75 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at Everrenew Energy’s sites at Vengaimandalam, Trichy district and Ottapidaram, Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu, a company statement said.

This order is for the company's larger rated 3 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3–3.15 MW product series, it added.

"This project with Everrenew Energy serves the promising commercial and industrial (C&I) segment of the Indian market, which will be important in driving our national targets over time," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said in the statement.