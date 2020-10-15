Tata Elxsi shares jump over 5% after Q2 earnings  

Tata Elxsi shares jump over 5% after Q2 earnings  

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 15:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Shares of design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Thursday rose by over 5 per cent in early trade on the bourses after the company reported a 58.3 per cent increase in net profit for the September quarter.

The stock gained 5.25 per cent to Rs 1,533.55 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 5.19 per cent to its one year high of Rs 1,534.95.

Tata Elxsi on Wednesday reported a 58.3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 78.8 crore for the September 2020 quarter.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 49.8 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 11.5 per cent to Rs 430.2 crore for the said quarter from Rs 385.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tata Elxsi
shares
Stocks
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

World War II-era bomb explodes in Polish waters

World War II-era bomb explodes in Polish waters

Making every chirp count

Making every chirp count

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

The Lead: White Cane Day and the woes of the blind

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

Shakespeare First Folio sold for record $10 million

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

What we can learn from Vietnam's Covid-19 battle

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

How the pandemic is affecting what babies learn

India’s Nobel Prize drought

India’s Nobel Prize drought

 