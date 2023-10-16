Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Tata Steel arm TCIL Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 2.29 crore

Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a majority stake in the Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 10:51 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Tin Plate Company of India Ltd (TCIL) on Monday said its net loss had narrowed to Rs 2.29 crore in the September quarter.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 35.10 crore during the July-September period of the preceding financial year, TCIL said in a regulatory filing.

The company earned a total income of Rs 959.95 crore, down from Rs 971.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses declined to Rs 963.07 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,018.27 crore last year.

Domestic steel major Tata Steel owns a majority stake in the Kolkata-headquartered TCIL, a tinplate producer.

From its plant in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), TCIL caters to 40 per cent of the overall domestic market and exports 15-20 per cent of its sales to different countries.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 October 2023, 10:51 IST)
Business NewsTata GroupTata Steel

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT